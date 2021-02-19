Tusculum University has rescheduled its season-opening women's lacrosse home match with Southern Wesleyan University for 1 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Field.
The match between the Pioneers and the Warriors was originally slated for Saturday, but the contest was moved due to wet field conditions.
Tusculum finished with a 3-3 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, while Southern Wesleyan is 0-2 following losses to Lander (18-4) and Mars Hill (15-5).
For the fan attendance policy for Tusculum University home women's lacrosse matches, and for schedule updates, visit TusculumPioneers.com.
SOFTBALL
Classic Canceled
Tusculum University softball has canceled the entire slate of Pioneer Classic games scheduled for this weekend at Red Edmonds Field, including the doubleheader on Monday.
Recent wet weather and more rain looming in the forecast will cause the tournament to remain unplayed.
The Pioneers are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday at North Greenville. First pitch of the two-game series is set for 2 p.m.
For more information and schedule updates about TU Athletics, visit www.TusculumPioneers.com.