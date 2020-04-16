When Gov. Bill Lee recommended on Wednesday that schools stay closed for the remainder of the academic year and the TSSAA canceled all remaining athletic events for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it really didn’t come as a shock to Greeneville boys basketball coach Brad Woolsey.
But it hurt like heck all the same.
That’s because Woolsey’s Greene Devils won’t get to play in the state tournament they qualified for more than a month ago.
“After hearing the announcements, I texted our players and I told them ‘Hey, guys. I just want you to know it’s officially over.’ And I told them I love them,” Woolsey said. “ … They’re heartbroken. They wanted a chance to compete.
“We were about six days short of riding out the entire season. We hate it for our three seniors (Micah Banks, Austin Loven and Jaydon Manuel). They worked hard and deserved to play. I hate they didn’t get to experience the state tournament and won’t have another chance to experience it. The bigger thing is they didn’t get to be with their teammates. There’s just not really any closure for anybody at this point.”
On March 9, super sophomores Reid Satterfield and Kobi Gillespie scored 42 and 24 points respectively in a 97-84 sectional win over Fulton that punched Greeneville’s ticket to the Class 2A state tourney.
On March 12, the TSSAA suspended the girls basketball state tournament that was already in progress and put the start of the boys state tournament slated for March 18-21 on hold.
On March 17, the TSSAA’s Board of Control voted unanimously to not cancel the girls and boys basketball state tournaments, but to continue to suspend the tournaments in hopes of resuming play in May.
“The way things have played out over the last month, the situation just became more dire and more dire with so many people getting sick, so many people dying across the country,” Woolsey said. “Just seeing how quickly this thing spread and the impact it was making, as we were going along, our chances of being able to play were just becoming slimmer and slimmer.”
With a 26-6 record, Greeneville was slated to play East Nashville (24-5) in the first round of the state tourney at Middle Tennessee State University.
Pearl Cohn (25-3), Sullivan South (30-5), Wooddale (26-6), York Institute (25-8), Jackson South Side (32-0) and Upperman (30-3) were the other qualifiers for the eight-team tourney.
“I had really gotten to the point where I was just thankful that we were at a point (Wednesday) where a decision was made,” Woolsey said. “We would have loved to have played. But it’s the right decision. Everybody involved tried to do everything they could to give us a chance to be able to play.
“It’s painful for sure, but there’s definitely a bigger picture. While it hurts, we can grow from pain and hurt. I hope our kids are able to do that.”
Wednesday’s announcements were a triple whammy for Woolsey. As Greeneville’s athletic director and a teacher at the school in addition to his basketball duties, he must also deal with fallout from spring sports being canceled and fallout from the classroom.
“I hate it for our spring sports kids as well,” he said. “They maybe got a week or a weekend of competition in. That’s heartbreaking when you think about the seniors who might have worked all year for these moments and just really didn’t get a chance to compete. It’s heartbreaking for the coaches as well. They’re in the same boat in that they worked their tails off to put their kids in position to be successful and then everything was just yanked out from under them.
“I just hate it for the entire senior class, really. They’re missing out on so much, just not in athletics. There’s prom and I don’t know what’s going to happen with graduation. Those are things they won’t get back.”
Woolsey doesn’t want to think about the possibility of the pandemic stretching into the fall, which would likely continue to affect school and athletics.
“I’m just trying to figure out the next day. I can’t really think about the fall at this point,” he said. “This summer, if we can, we’re going to operate like we’re going to be up and going in the fall. If something happens and we can’t do it, we’ll change. But right now we’re going to be full speed ahead to get ready for next year, and we’re going to be believing and hoping that it’s going to happen.
“We’re going to fight through it together.”