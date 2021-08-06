Daniel Worley carded a 36 to earn medalist honors and led South Greene to victory in a four-way golf match on Thursday.
South Greene finished with a team score of 170 followed by North Greene (199), Chuckey-Doak (201) and West Greene (202).
Other scores for South Greene included Colben Gregg with 41, Benji Conner with 43, Dustin Crum and Alec Jones each with a 50, and Luke Roberts with a 63.
For North Greene, Jeshua Crawford shot a 43, Rickey Compton shot a 44, Evan Starnes shot a 51 and Conor Fitzgerald shot a 61.
For Chuckey-Doak, Tyler Morrison had a 44, Jordan Pruitt had a 50, Sam Riddle had a 52, Avery Armstrong had a 55 and Kyle Malone had a 59.
For West Greene, Tilyn Willett finished with a 41, Conner Campbell had a 46, AJ Majors had a 55 and Jonathan Lamb had a 60.
Devils Win
Alex Broyles earned medalist with a 69 and led the Greeneville Greene Devils to a win in the 45th annual Mike Mills Morristown Invitational at The Country Club in Morristown on Monday.
The Devils finished with a team score of 300, which was four shots better than Halls.