ROCK HILL, S.C. — Coming off one of the best seasons in program history, Carson-Newman sophomore Braelyn Wykle was named the South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
"Sometimes I do let it soak all in," said Wykle, a former South Greene High School standout. "I have had a lot of people invest in me my whole career – coaches, teammates and family. I have had a really good support system. I think that goes a long way.
"It's exciting. With the year we had, it's been up and down emotionally and physically but it's a really cool honor to have this year."
Wykle, a point guard, is the fourth Carson-Newman player to earn the league's highest honor and the second to not share the award. Leah Jackson was the first and only other solo winner taking home the honor in 1992-93. Brook Johnson in 2004-05 and Haris Price in 2017-18 were tabbed Co-Players of the Year.
Wykle, the 2019-20 SAC Freshman of the Year, joins an elite list becoming the eighth athlete in SAC history to be the top rookie and top player at some point in her career. Alexy Mollenhauer of Anderson is the most recent, winning the freshman honor in 2016-17 with two player of the year awards. She is the second C-N player as Johnson nabbed both awards in the same year.
Wykle was named to the SAC"s top unit for the second straight year and is the seventh player in Carson-Newman history to earn a slot on the first team multiple times in her career. The Lady Eagles have pulled off the feat four straight years with Mika Wester, Price and Kayla Marosites getting their second during the stretch.
Wykle is averaging 23.6 points per game, surpassing Data Caldwell's 22.5 from 1978-79 – the first year of women's basketball at Carson-Newman – for the best scoring average in a year in school history.
Wykle's 23.6 points per game ranks fourth in the nation. Among other national rankings, she is ninth in field goals (146), 19th in free throws made (87) and 27th in three-pointers (46).
Among SAC players, Wykle is second in free-throw percentage (86.1), third in field-goal percentage (47.9), third in assists (72), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.76) and eighth in steals per game (1.72).
"It definitely has something to do with how much I have worked this past year, especially on my drives to the basket," Wykle said. "Being a more developed player and being able to shoot outside, inside and get to the foul line, it comes with my role on the team. It has changed since last year."
Wykle tallied eight 20-point scoring efforts in a row from Jan. 27-Feb. 17, the most in program history since at least 2002. During this seven-game sequence, the all-region pick averaged 24.9 points (199 total), shooting 48 percent from the floor (67-for-141), 46 percent from 3-point territory (27-for-59) and 84 percent at the free-throw line (38-for-45).
A two-time SAC Player of the Week, Wykle has scored in double figures in every game on the year with 15 efforts of at least 20 points with a career-high 33 at Wingate on Feb. 3 when she went 8-for-16 from the field and six of nine from deep.
At Coker on Feb. 15, Wykle tallied her first-career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Carson-Newman awaits its NCAA tournament fate on Sunday at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com with the selection show.
SAC All-Conference
First Team
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman; Maddie Sutton, Tusculum; Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise; Kalee Johnson, UVA Wise; Bryanna Troutman, Wingate; Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman
Second Team
De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill; Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman; Quin Byrd, Limestone; Shemya Stanback, Catawba; Samantha Michel, Anderson; Reagan McCray, Limestone
Honorable Mention
Haleigh Hatfield, Wingate; Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise; Jalia Arnwine, Tusculum; Brianna Dixon, Tusculum; Lauren Flowers, Lincoln Memorial; Skylar Boshears, Carson-Newman
All-Freshman
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne; Reagan Kargo, Limestone; Peyton Davis, Wingate; Payton Cronen, Newberry; Amari Davis, Queens;
Player of the Year
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman
Freshman of the Year
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne
Defensive Player of the Year
Samantha Michel, Anderson
Coach of the Year
Jamie Cluesman, UVA Wise