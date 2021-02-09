ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the second time in her career, Carson-Newman University sophomore Braelyn Wykle was named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Lady Eagles to a 3-0 week with wins over Anderson, Wingate and Queens.
Wykle, a former South Greene High School standout, averaged 25 points, four assists and four rebounds per game during the week, shooting 48 percent from the floor and burying nine of 18 from beyond the arc.
Wykle garnered her first SAC Player of the Week honor on Jan. 25, 2020.
To open the week, the Wykle netted 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes in a 75-67 win over Anderson.
Wykle followed that with a career effort, dropping in 33 points in an 81-60 victory over Wingate. She was 8-of-16 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range and 11-of-12 at the free throw line.
“She has the ability to score at all three levels,” Carson-Newman coach Mike Mincey said following the win over Wingate. “Those types of people are really hard to guard. We use a lot of ball screen action with her. She got hot early in the first half scoring 17 and shooting the ball well. In the second half, she was able to get to the rim and get to the free throw line.
“She hadn’t made a ton of threes this year but goes six of nine. She carried us from an offensive standpoint. We are really proud of her. She is a warrior. She is still young but she did what I would expect Braelyn to do.”
Closing out the winning week, Wykle led Carson-Newman with 23 points in a 93-62 victory over Queens at Holt Fieldhouse on Saturday. She went 9-of-15 from the floor with three 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
On the season, Wykle – the reigning SAC Freshman of the Year – has scored at least 20 points in nine of 11 games, including each of the past four. Her scoring average has risen to 23.4 points per game to lead the league and rank fourth nationally.
The all-region selection also leads the league in free throw percentage (85.7 percent) and made field goals (80) while being in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.72), assists per game (4.3), field-goal percentage (47 percent), free throws made (54) and 3-point percentage (35 percent).
The Lady Eagles play at UVA Wise at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can listen online at cneagles.com/live starting at 5:15 p.m.