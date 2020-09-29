The Main Street Greeneville office located at 310 S Main St is the location for the sale Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. Everything from household items, lighting, bedding, toys, electrical, florals, electronics and more will be available. All items priced right to sell. A portion of the proceeds will go to further the work of Main Street Greeneville, a 501c 3 organization, dedicated to revitalization of the Main Street District, the preservation of our historic structures and promotion of heritage tourism. Please wear your mask and social distance while at the sale.
