The 17th annual YMCA/Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic will be held on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club. Registration, lunch, the driving range and the putting contest will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will be a shotgun start for all teams at 1 p.m. Closest to the pin prizes will be given on all par 3’s, along with gifts for a hole-in-one on each of the par 3’s, including a $10,000 cash prize on hole No. 3. Prizes will also be given for longest drive, longest putt and to the top two teams in the event. Snacks will be served on the back patio following the round of golf in conjunction with the presentation of awards.
The Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic continues to be one of the most popular golf events in the Greeneville/Greene County community and has raised nearly $400,000 in the 16 years of partnering with the YMCA. Proceeds from the event are restricted to youth related projects at the YMCA that have included the Max Douthat Youth Activity Room, lights for Rotary and Army Reserve Fields, a playground and pavilion (Terry Bellamy Soccer Park), a playground at the YMCA, acoustic tile in the YMCA Youth Gymnasium and two new mini-buses for Childcare and Active Older Adult participants.
Pictured above (left to right) are members of the Douthat family, major sponsors and committee members: Sandy Pruitt — YMCA; Terry Douthat, Judy Douthat, Margie Douthat-Williams, Page Douthat; Paige Peters – American Greetings; Chris Douthat and Artie Wehenkel – Golf Committee.
Forward Air is the title sponsor for the event along with other major sponsors that include Leonard Associates, Andrew Johnson Bank, Marsh Petroleum, Jostens and Farm Bureau Tennessee.