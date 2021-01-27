CHUCKEY — It was senior night at Chuckey-Doak High School on Tuesday, but a group of sophomores from West Greene stole the show.
Running hard out of the gate, the young Buffaloes got a game-high 24 points from Braylan Rader, 21 from Leyton Frye and 14 from Ethan Turner en route to a 75-53 District 2-2A win.
West Greene avenges a 64-59 loss at home to Chuckey-Doak on Dec. 8. The Buffs also snap a five-game losing streak to improve to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the district.
“With the guys we’ve got, we’ve believed we could play this way from day one,” said third-year West Greene coach Jacob Deal. “The win-loss columns didn’t fall our way the first time around in district games and the guys could have easily shut down, but they’ve continued to come in and work hard.
“We’re capable. We had a heart-to-heart (Monday) at practice. We said, ‘Here’s where we’re at, here’s what we got left, here’s what we need to do, here’s what we’ve got to do.’ From there, the energy level increased. We had a good practice and that carried over to tonight’s game.”
From the start – and throughout the game, really – West Greene worked at a much higher tempo than Chuckey-Doak (6-9, 4-4).
West Greene’s Kenton Cobble scored the first bucket of the game on a layup and the Buffs never trailed.
The Buffs got nine points, including a 3-pointer, from Frye and seven points, including a 3, from Rader in the first quarter on the way to a 25-9 lead.
Drake McIntyre, another West Greene sophomore, dropped in a 3 and two free throws in the frame.
“From the tip, we came out and set the tone,” Deal said. “We had good energy. Defensively, offensively we were doing everything we wanted to do. It was just one of those halves where every piece fell into the right spots.”
Frye continued his assault in the second quarter, knocking down another 3 and scoring nine points to give him 18 in the first half.
Turner asserted himself in the paint, scoring on a layup and two putbacks to give him eight points in the first half.
When the halftime horn sounded, West Greene jogged to the locker room with a 44-20 lead.
“Frye was unbelievable the first half,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles. “We threw four different defenses at him and he was still able to get by us. Whether we were in a 2-3, 1-2-2, man, box – it didn’t matter – he just took it down the middle on us.
“Rader and Turner are coming along, too. They’re all sophomores and they’ve really improved since the first time we played them this year.”
Deal said he’s seen this type of game coming from the Buffs, who were coming off a 61-59 loss at Cumberland Gap on Friday and a 72-63 loss at North Greene on Saturday.
“To come over here tonight on the road, on their senior night in a tough place to play and get off to that kind of start in the first half was huge, especially this being the first game of our second time through the district schedule,” Deal said. “We needed just a little nudge to get over the hump. We’ve been there a couple times lately, one or two possessions from getting over the hump, getting a win.
“To play the way we played that first 16 minutes, the guys walked out of that locker room with a lot more confidence.”
At the outset of the second half, Deal pulled back the reins a bit and tried to get West Greene to run a much slower, four-corners type of offense.
But after Chuckey-Doak cut the lead to 46-30 midway through the third quarter, Deal unleashed the Buffs again and they led by 16 points the rest of the way.
Rader scored eight points over the final 3:21 of the third as West Greene went to the fourth quarter leading 57-38.
“We kind of slowed it down (at the start of the third quarter) based on what Chuckey-Doak was doing,” Deal said. “We called time out and I said, ‘Guys, let’s just get out of this and start playing basketball. If you can get to the hole, get to the hole. If you’ve got a shot, you take it.’
“One of the hardest things to do at any level is play with a lead like that. It’s easy to get complacent. It’s easy to get sloppy with the ball. So I thought the best medicine for that was to keep attacking the rim in transition, keep taking shots. We’ll live and die with that.”
Rader scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and the Buffs took their biggest lead 73-46 on a layup from Turner with 3:20 to play.
“I thought Leyton handled the ball really well and distributed it well,” Deal said. “Both he and Braylan shot the ball real well tonight. They both have a lot of potential. They’re quick, they can get up and down the floor. It’s just a matter of them building that confidence to where, ‘Hey, I can do this.’
“When it comes to Turner, you know what you’re going to get out of him night in, night out. You’re going to get 100 percent effort from him. He’s a force on the boards and he’s one of the better defenders in our league. We’ve known these guys could do it. Maybe moving forward we’re going to see more of this from these guys.”
Hayden Anderson scored 15 points for Chuckey-Doak, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Kameron Yost added 13 points and Ethan Grindstaff finished with nine.
“The disappointing this for us about tonight is where was the intensity?” Broyles said. “Here it is senior night and I didn’t even recognize our guys in that first half.
“Maybe we overlooked them. I know one thing – if we see them again, we better have our act together.”