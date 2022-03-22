Having graduated eight seniors a year ago, Greeneville baseball coach Andy Collins knows getting this year’s young Greene Devils up to speed is going to be a process.
“Patience is the key,” Collins said after the Greene Devils lost 8-5 to Grainger in a District 2-3A game at Dale Alexander Field on Monday. “It’s more coaching than I’ve done in a while. … I just ask from the players standpoint that they listen and learn.”
With four freshmen and a couple sophomores in the Greene Devils’ lineup, the most glaring miscues on Monday were more mental than physical with fielders not engaging in plays quick enough and getting caught out of position.
“We’re trying to find our guys who can play at game speed,” Collins said. “I told our guys, (Grainger) made plays look easy, we’re making plays look hard right now. That’s the sign of a young team. If we can learn from it and move forward, I think we’ll be OK.”
Greeneville, now 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the district, lost the lead three times en route to the loss. Grainger (2-2, 2-0) erased a 5-4 deficit with four runs in the top of the sixth inning for the game’s final margin.
All four Grainger runs in the sixth came with two out. Brayden Christian singled home the game-tying run and Jaxon Maxey followed with an RBI double to push the Grizzlies to a 6-5 lead.
Brady Smith then singled to right field to score Christian and Maxey to make it 8-5.
Greeneville had nine hits through the first four innings, but none over the final three frames.
“We came out attacking and I thought that was a good thing,” Collins said. “That’s the intensity we have to keep the entire game instead of sitting back after you’ve gotten (nine hits).”
Despite the loss, there were certainly bright spots for Greeneville.
Seven Greene Devils had at least one hits. Sophomore Colton Richards went 2-for-3 with two doubles; freshman Anderson Franklin was 2-for-4; freshman Carson Norris had a two-run single after battling back from an 0-2 count; junior Parker Shipley had a double; senior Preston Justice had a double and an RBI; and freshman Carson Quillen and sophomore Eli House each had a hit.
Quillen also pitched the seventh striking out all three Grizzlies he faced.
In retrospect, Collins thinks maybe he should have put Quillen on the mound with the lead in the sixth.
“(With a young team) you find out about some things, too,” Collins said. “Quillen coming in the game … now I know. I’m learning my team a little bit and I can make adjustments to that.”
Shipley drew the start for Greeneville and took the loss. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned), walked two and struck out six.
Smith finished 2-for-4 with five RBI for Grainger.
Grainger starter Hunter Smith worked the first five innings for the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, walked two and struck out four.
Christian held Greeneville hitless and scoreless in the sixth and seventh for the save. He walked one and struck out one.
Greeneville travels to Grainger on Tuesday.