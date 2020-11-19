Like any talented young team, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils had ups and downs a year ago.
There were nights when they beat teams they probably shouldn’t have, and there were nights when they couldn’t figure things out and wound up with lopsided losses.
All in all, though, the Lady Devils turned heads with a 19-14 overall record and a 9-3 mark in District 2-2A.
The positives far outweighed the negatives, and Greeneville coach Annette Watts is hoping to build on that momentum.
“I love how hard this group plays, how excited they are playing with each other. They just get so happy for each other when somebody does something good,” Watts said. “I like this bunch because they want every day to be the best. They buy into today being better than yesterday, and I think that’s why we were successful last year.
“We beat some people we weren’t supposed to beat because they believe in the process, they believe in each other, they believe in the coaching staff. They’re going to go hard and give you all they’ve got.”
Greeneville graduated two seniors and have none on this year’s roster. In fact, the Lady Devils only have two juniors – point guard Delana DeBusk and shooting guard Grace Hayes. After that, they’re a sophomore-heavy bunch.
“Delana has to run us. We go as she goes. She’s definitely our floor general,” Watts said. “And Grace knows she has to be a vocal part of things this year.”
DeBusk averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, while Hayes averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.
DeBusk was late joining the team after helping Greeneville’s girls soccer team to its second straight Class 2A state championship this fall.
“I like what I’ve seen from Delana so far. She’s driving the lane a little more this year and finishing strong at the basket,” Watts said. “Being in the weight room has really helped her. She’s stronger and just as quick as she has been, and she’s probably more hungry than ever. She likes going to Murfreesboro and winning championships.”
Hayes battled through sort of a sophomore slump last season. Watts says Hayes is “Incredibly smart,” which might have actually been a detriment at times.
“If a player doesn’t start the season the way they think they should, they sometimes overthink the game,” Watts said. “Grace is very analytical. She wants to figure things out. … There were times last year that she wasn’t looking to shoot because I think she got it in her head a little that scoring wasn’t her job. But scoring is everybody’s job.
“Everybody has to score six, eight, 10 points for us to be able to win. We can’t have one show pony. We have to have a team of workhorses.”
Sophomore swingman Lauren Bailey averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists last year. While the Lady Devils will certainly look to her for points again this season, Watts says it’s just as important – if not more so – for Bailey to contribute heavily on the defensive end.
“Lauren has continued to get better defensively. Her goal was to get to where I wasn’t on her every second about defense. You know, ‘Lauren, I don’t care if you’re scoring 20, if you’re giving up 25 we lose,’” Watts said with a chuckle. “In practice so far, she’s been where she needs to be on defense. Very aggressive, but smart.
"We’re calling on her to be a much bigger rebounder this year. We know the scoring is going to be there from her, but the rebounding has got to be there for us to have a lot of success.”
Bailey, one of the best perimeter shooters in East Tennessee, has also been working on taking the ball to the basket.
“We’re trying to get her to the hoop, trying to get her to drive the ball a little more,” Watts said. “She’s a good free throw shooter. And if you get fouled on the way to the basket, you get a defender in foul trouble and maybe get them out of the game.”
Sophomores Lindy Carter (7.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Chloe Marsh (6.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg) are Greeneville’s other starters.
“I’ve seen lots of good things from Chloe,” Watts said. “She has gotten stronger. She’s grown taller. She’s still an undersized post, but gosh she does all the dirty work well.
“Lindy will play a stretch forward. Her shooting has come a long way. She has to understand she has to score because Lauren has to have some help. We’ve got to find more scoring.”
Sophomores Tambryn Ellenburg (2.9 ppg) and Delaina Martin (1.6 ppg), and freshman Anna Shaw are expected to contribute.
“Anna is all go,” Watts said. “She’ll relieve Delana at the point. And if I need both of them in the game for ball handling, she can play the two guard as well. She’s exciting to watch.”
Watts sees the usual suspects - Grainger and South Greene - at the top of District 2-2A and Elizabethton as a team to watch in Region 1-2A. But the toughest opponent for Greeneville, or any team for that matter, might be the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know there are going to be bumps in the road, some ups and downs (with the virus),” Watts said. “I just want the kids and our fans to stay healthy and safe. I hate if you have sick people it counts as a loss, but there is no other way to do it. You have to keep the schedule moving. You could never get everything made up.”
GREENEVILLE LADY DEVILS
No. Name Grade
3 Tambryn Ellenburg So.
5 Grace Hayes Jr.
10 Lauren Bailey So.
11 Lindy Carter So.
12 Chloe Marsh So.
20 Alexia Harmon Fr.
22 Delana DeBusk Jr.
23 Dalaina Martin So.
24 Maggie Morelock Fr.
33 Anna Shaw Fr.
40 Eden Aiken So.
50 Kaylee Crumbley Fr.
LADY DEVILS
2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Dec. 1 at Morristown East
Dec. 4 at Grainger
Dec. 8 SOUTH GREENE
Dec. 10 KNOX CATHOLIC
Dec. 14 DOBYNS-BENNETT
Dec. 18 vs. Alcoa at Knox Webb
Dec. 19 at Knox Webb
Dec. 27-31 Ladies Classic at Greeneville
Jan. 4 at Jefferson County
Jan. 5 at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 8 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Jan. 12 at West Greene
Jan. 15 CLAIBORNE
Jan 18 at Daniel Boone
Jan. 19 JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jan. 21 GRAINGER
Jan. 26 at South Greene
Jan. 30 at Dobyns-Bennett
Feb. 2 CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 5 at Chuckey-Doak
Feb. 8 MORRISTOWN EAST
Feb. 9 WEST GREENE
Feb. 12 at Claiborne