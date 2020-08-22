ERWIN – With just six seniors and a new offensive line, the South Greene Rebels are a young football team this season.
In their season opener on Friday night, though, they put up some numbers that would make some veteran teams envious.
In a 38-21 win at Unicoi County, the Rebels churned out 349 yards of offense – 244 rushing, 105 passing.
“With no scrimmages and no practice in the spring, we were kind of worried about the line but they played really well tonight,” said South Greene coach Shawn Jones.
Perhaps South Greene’s biggest score of the night came at the 8:23 mark of the fourth quarter when Luke Myers plunged in from a yard out and then hit Jaylen Ingram with a conversion pass to give the Rebels a 31-21 lead.
A “60- or 70-yard” run from Corey Houser had gotten South Greene deep into Unicoi territory prior to Myers’ TD.
“Unicoi had cut the lead to 23-21 and we took the next drive right back down the field. We felt like we kind of sealed the win there,” Jones said. “That showed a lot of character. That was a big deal for our young kids to be able to respond like that.”
Myers completed six of eight passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 95 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Houser finished with 120 yards on eight carries, while Mark Crum had 60 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Preston Bailey had two catches for 36 yards and a TD. Chandler Fillers had a 27-yard TD catch, and Caleb Robinson had a 33-yard catch.
South Greene’s defense held Unicoi to 149 yards of offense – 98 passing, 51 rushing.
Trevor Heater led the Rebels with four tackles, two assists and a sack. Presley Gilliam had four tackles and an assist.
South Greene travels to Lakeway Christian next Friday.
“At practice on Tuesday, we had a senior get emotional while talking with the boys about him not being guaranteed every game his senior season, so it was big deal to get to play tonight,” Jones said. “The boys were excited and the fans were excited. It was a big win for us.”