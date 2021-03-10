This sweet tabby cat turned “21” years young in February. Tigger and her sister Panther arrived at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center in 2016 when their owner was too sick to take care of them.
Though Tigger and Panther were sisters and they loved each other, they were each jealous of any attention given to the other and would spend their days hissing back and forth. Eventually we moved Tigger to the back office area where the “misfits” live and Panther stayed in the lobby.
Sadly, Panther passed away in 2017 at the age of 18. Tigger is living her best life in the Misfit room. She acts like she is the Queen and bosses all of the staff. Tigger especially loves to boss around our Executive Director Amy Bowman, whose office is connected to the Misfit room. Amy cooks chicken or turkey for Tigger each week and brings it to work just to satisfy Tigger’s demands. “What Tigger wants, Tigger gets” is our motto.
We attribute Tigger’s long life to a healthy food called Nutro Essentials for indoor senior cats if anyone would like to purchase this dry cat food for Tigger and our other “misfits.”
Tigger loves spending her days lounging on her cat tree or laying on the Misfit Catio porch. She is very spoiled! We love this old girl and hope she has a few more good years with us. In the meantime, we will give Tigger all the love and comfort she needs and deserves.