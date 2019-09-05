Heritage Community Bank customers will notice some familiar faces in new positions as three employees recently received promotions. The bank also announced one new hire as part of its commitment to better serve the community and meet customer’s financial needs, a news release said.
Elaine Venerable will serve as the assistant vice president of Heritage Community Bank. Venerable, who has been with HCB since it opened in 2003, is currently the bank’s loan processor. She earned a degree in management accounting from Walters State Community College. Her background in banking is extensive with previous positions as a customer service representative and branch administrator, the release said.
Samuel “Trey” Ricker has been promoted to vice president of loan compliance and operations. Ricker is a Tusculum University graduate and joined HCB in 2013. He has completed numerous banking courses and has previously held roles in compliance, branch administration and lending.
Justin Burns will serve as Heritage Community Bank’s vice president. Burns, who is currently a consumer and commercial lender, joined Heritage Community in 2017. He previously managed HCB’s insurance subsidiary and has completed the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending, the release said.
Debbie Johnson will bring her extensive banking knowledge to Heritage Community Bank’s Myers Street branch as a lender and loan processor. Jones has completed numerous banking courses and has experience in retail and lending, the release said.
The promotions and new addition will position Heritage Community Bank to carry out its vision of being a community-driven institution.
“The ability of Heritage Community Bank to provide our customers with experienced customer service representatives makes our community bank strong,” said Tommy Burns, president and CEO. “As always, we continue to be committed to making a difference!”
Since its opening in 2003, HCB credits its growth and profitability to the stability of its board of directors and senior management team. Heritage Community Bank operates a main office on West Church Street in with two additional branch locations in the community.
For More information about Heritage Community Bank, call 423-636-5000 or see www.HCBonline.us.