Herkimer County Community College of New York was seeded No. 6 out of the eight teams entering the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series this week at Tusculum’s Pioneer Field, but the Generals will play for the ultimate prize, a college championship, on Wednesday night.
Herkimer blasted Dallas County-Eastfield 9-3 in the finals of the winner’s bracket Monday night, and thus will get a day off Tuesday as they advance straight to the championship on Wednesday.
Dallas-Eastfield is still alive, but they must now get through a rugged loser’s bracket on Tuesday.
Caldwell Tech, the No. 1 seed, will take on St. Cloud Tech of Minnesota at 3:30 Tuesday. The winner of that one must turn right around and take on Dallas-Eastfield for the right to move on to the finals. Since Herkimer is unbeaten in the double elimination tournament, should they lose Wednesday the teams will have to play again on Thursday at 7 p.m. to determine a champ.
Herkimer continued their hot hitting in this Series, slapping out 17 safe blows against the Harvester Bees of Dallas. They also got another standout pitching performance from Joel Hayner, who went eight innings and allowed only four hits. At one point Hayner had retired 16 straight batters before he gave up a walk to Jayden Morgan in the seventh inning.
The Generals scored three times in the first to take a lead they would never relinquish. Salvadore Carricato had a RBI double and Ty Gallagher knocked in two runs with a single.
They made it 4-0 with another run in the second when they loaded the bases with no outs and Mike Gunning walked with the bases full to force in a run.
Dallas-Eastfield got a run in the second to close to 4-1 on back to back hits by Jayden Morgan and Hunter O’Shea, and Morgan scoring on a throwing error by the catcher.
Herkimer continued to pad their advantage with two runs in the fifth, another in the sixth, and two in the ninth to make it 9-1. The Bees got two runs in the bottom of the ninth for the final score of 9-3.
Kyle Caccamise and Ethen Duda had three hits each for Herkimer (40-7). The Bees (46-11-1) managed only four hits in the contest with Cade Conway getting two of them.
TOP SEED STAYS ALIVE
Caldwell Tech of North Carolina, the No. 1 seed coming into the Series, remained alive with a 5-1 victory over Northern Essex (MA) Monday afternoon.
Caldwell will play St. Cloud Tech (MN) at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon in an elimination game. The winner of that one will take on Dallas-Eastfield at 7 p.m. with the right to advance to Wednesday’s championship game.
The Cobras of Caldwell got a stellar pitching performance from Hayden Setzer, who went the full nine innings on the mound and scattered six hits while striking out 12 and walking two.
Offensively the Cobras scored solo runs in the third and fourth innings before taking a 4-0 lead with two runs in the sixth. Northern Essex got their lone run in the seventh thanks to a throwing error on Caldwell, but the Cobras got that run back in the bottom of the inning when Steven Smith lofted a solo homer over the left field wall to move the score to 5-1, and that’s where it stayed over the final two frames.
For Caldwell, Cole Hales and JT Fecteau each lined out a pair of hits. Richard Matos had two hits for Essex.
With his mound win Setzer is a perfect 9-0 on the season while Caldwell improves to 48-8. Northern Essex closes the books on the season with a 42-4 record.
ST. CLOUD ADVANCES
St. Cloud Tech dominated Oakton CC (ILL) 11-3 in a game halted due to run rule after seven innings.
Drew Beier was impressive on the mound for the winners, pitching all the seven innings and striking out eight while waking one. He improved his season record to 9-0.
The Cyclones pounded out 17 hits in the game, led by Beier with four hits in five trips. Brady Linn had a homer and single. Oakton was led by J. Dupuis with four hits in four plate appearances.
Oakton led the game 3-2 after three innings, but a big 7-run uprising by St. Cloud in the fourth completely turned the game around.