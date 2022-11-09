From high mountains to historic walks, the Tri-Cities of Tennessee and Virginia are a hiker’s nirvana.
Acclaimed author Johnny Molloy shares everything you need to know about these spectacular outings in his newly updated, full-color “Five-Star Trails: Tri-Cities of Tennessee & Virginia.”
This revised edition contains a collection of 40 five-star hiking trails in and around Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, as well as the surrounding areas of Abingdon, Elizabethton, Greeneville, and Rogersville, a news release says.
“The book’s format allows readers to quickly scan and choose hikes that meet their interests, with each trail featuring GPS-based trail maps, elevation profiles, and detailed directions to trailheads,” the release details. “Experience state parks that preserve beautiful places and urban gardens that provide quick-and- easy escapes to nature ... There are plenty of options, whether you have a couple of hours or a full day of adventure ahead.”
Molloy is a writer and adventurer based in Johnson City. His first foray unleashed a love of the outdoors that led Johnny to spend over 4,500 nights backpacking, canoe camping, and tent camping over the past three decades, the release notes.
Although primarily involved with book publications, Molloy also writes for various magazines and websites. He continues writing and traveling extensively throughout the United States, pursuing various outdoor endeavors.