North Greene won a four-team golf match on Tuesday between the county schools at Twin Creeks Golf Course.
The Huskies shot a 162 to earn a 31-stroke victory. Aidan Collier led the way by shooting a 35 to earn medalist honors. Jeshua Crawford shot a 40, Ricky Compton had a 41 and Evan Starnes a 46.
Carson Whaley and Cayden Foulks each shot a 49 for the Huskies.
South Greene shot a 193 led by Daniel Worley, who turned in a 40. Isaac Hoese shot a 41, Jimmy Roberts 55 and Hunter Hartman 57. Dustin Crum shot a 61.
Chuckey-Doak shot a 209 as a team. Jordan Pruitt led the way with a 46, Kyle Malone had a 49, Tyler Morrison 51 and Ethan Smith 53. Samuel Riddle shot a 57.
West Greene’s lone golfer Tilynn Willett shot a 49.
The South Greene girls shot a 99 to earn a win. Lindsey Howlett led the Lady Rebels with a 46. Rachel Aiken shot a 53.
West Greene’s Hannah Collins shot a 56 and Jessica Ford had a 59 for the Lady Buffaloes’ team score of 115.
Greeneville Girls, Boys
The Greeneville Lady Devils shot 89, defeating Morristown West (97) and falling to Morristown East (82) at The Country Club in Morristown on Monday.
Greeneville’s Lexi Humbert had the low round of the day with a one-over-par 37. Julia Brown carded a 52.
Greeneville’s boys shot 160 to tie with Morristown East (160) while defeating Morristown West (173).
Dougie Fezell fired a 38 for Greeneville followed by Alex Broyles (39), Drew Wampler (41), Gavin Sells (42) and William Crews (47).