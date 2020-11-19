The North Greene boys basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a pair of wins.
The Huskies started the day with a 64-51 win over Providence Academy and followed that with a 64-57 win over Elizabethton.
Against Providence Academy Kendall Loftis led the way with 15 points while Chriss Schultz put in 12 and Shane Cooter scored 11 points. Cody Freshour added nine points and Cayden Foulks scored eight points.
Against the Cyclones Schultz led the way with 22 points, Campbell had 17 points and Loftis added 11 points.