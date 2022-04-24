Hypnosis and improv are two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide.
Master hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedic improv artist Colin Mochrie have united to present a totally unique comedy experience, called Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis.
The comedy show will be presented in Greeneville on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
During the performance, 20 random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by Mecci, "their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own," a news release says.
The contestants are "methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage," the release continues. It is then that Mochrie (known for the hit TV series "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?) joins the contestants, while they are still under hypnosis, and turns the show into "an improv extravaganza."
Tickets for the show are $40 orchestra level, $35 mezzanine level, and $30 balcony level.
For more information, go online to npacgreeneville.org or call the box office at 423-638-1679.