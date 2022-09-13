A house was broken into in the 200 block of Bohannon Ave., at 2:40 p.m Monday afternoon according to a report by Officer Derek Casteel. Officer Casteel responded to a call from the owner of New River Construction who said the house that was being renovated had been broken into. The victim said he was last at the house Saturday until 6 p.m. An unknown white male about 30 years old with gage earrings and a chain around his neck, riding a bike with a speaker on the handlebars approached the victim at the house but later left. According to the report, the victim found a rock near the rear window of the house and suspect it had been thrown through it. Three Dewalt toolboxes with drills, a sawzall, skill saw, nail gun, air-compresso, workbench, sanders and routers were reported stolen. The victim valued the tools and other equipment at about $1500.
Kayla Hogston, 21, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged at about 3 p.m Tuesday afternoon with disorderly conduct by Greeneville Police Officer W. Johnson. Officers responded to a call at the 600 block of N. Irish St., where Hogston was seen running into the middle of the roadway onto Baileyton Highway. Hogston ignored the instruction of law enforcement to exit the roadway. The suspect was removed from the highway for safety of herself and oncoming traffic. According to a report, Hogston ran back into the roadway until officers were able to detain her. The suspect was further uncooperative with law enforcement while being arrested, Officer Johnson said. Hogston was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.