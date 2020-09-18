A Bulls Gap man was charged Thursday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in connection with an alleged attempt to solicit sexual activity from a child under the age of 13, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release. James R. Hyatt, 59, of Hammitt Road, was charged with aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, solicitation of a minor to observe sex act, and exhibition of pornographic materials to minors. “Investigators also believe that Hyatt physically assaulted the minor and sent nude photographs by telephone,” the news release said. Hyatt is held on $75,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center. He will be arraigned Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Travis C. Bell, 28, of 1374 W. Allen’s Bridge Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police investigated a call about a man “acting strange” and confronting another customer in a restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Bell then drove off, nearly hitting a parked car as he left, and going to the Wendy’s restaurant at 509 Asheville Highway. Bell was allegedly harassing a woman in the parking lot there. Bell was “making jerking movements with his body, had pin point pupils and was sweating heavily,” the report said. He told officers he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Police were unable to perform field sobriety tests on Bell because of his condition. He allegedly refused a request to provide a blood sample. A capped syringe was found in the car Bell was driving, the report said. Bell was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call about gunshots Wednesday night in the 100 block of Pinto Road charged a Chuckey man with possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin L. Turner, 20, of 8065 Snapps Ferry Road, was also charged early with possession of drug paraphernalia, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Neighbors reported hearing the gunshots about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Turner was located on the back porch of a house. A records check confirmed Turner has two active arrest warrants. A search after arrest located an Altoids tin containing a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and 20 other small plastic bags, the report said. Turner was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.