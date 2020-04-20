Zacharie M. Wells, 32, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victims told police that Wells created a disturbance at their apartment, grabbing a person by the throat and threatening him, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The other alleged victim locked herself in a bathroom and told police she was in fear for her life. Wells was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
A portable oxygen machine was stolen from a house in the 300 block of East Vann Road, Greeneville police said in a report filed Friday. The owner told police the theft occurred within the past two months. A possible suspect is named in the report. The Indogen portable oxygen machine is valued at $3,000.
A man and woman are sought by Greeneville police after stealing more than $1,900 worth of merchandise from Walmart. About 4 p.m. Friday, the pair went to the checkout area with two full shopping carts. The man had the items in his cart scanned and then told the cashier he needed to get his credit card, and asked if he could move his cart against a wall, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The man then pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the merchandise, an asset protection manager told police. The woman left her cart in the checkout line and also exited the store. The man and woman got into a white Ford Ranger pickup truck and drove off. Items stolen include a laptop computer, a drill, air gun, food, clothing, fishing gear and two cartons of cigarettes.