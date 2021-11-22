A Mosheim man was charged with DUI Sunday morning after performing poorly on a standardized field sobriety test performed by a Greeneville police officer. Scotty L. Ridley, 44, of Gilbreath Road, was charged after GPD responded to a call from an off-duty officer who saw a car sitting on the wrong side of Snapps Ferry Road with the driver, Ridley, seemingly passed out or asleep behind the wheel. The investigating officer was able to waken Ridley, who said he’d stopped his vehicle after realizing he was too intoxicated to drive.
A Whitesburg man was charged in Greeneville with domestic assault Saturday after a woman told police the man in the vehicle with her, identified as Adam C. Bailey, 38, put her car in park and attempted to turn the engine off as she was driving him home. She also said Bailey tried to take her phone from her when she began to call police. He was charged with interference with an emergency call in addition to the domestic assault charge.
Aaron Sean Wilson II, 22, of Bryceville, Florida, was charged Saturday morning with domestic assault by Greeneville police dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The alleged victim told officers she was shoved into a bathroom sink, choked and punched in the stomach. Wilson also allegedly threatened to harm children in the apartment, the report said. A loaded rifle was found in the apartment. Wilson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Clothing being washed Saturday afternoon by a man and woman in a laundromat at 8235 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim was stolen, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The theft occurred about 4:35 p.m. Saturday. The clothing is valued at about $200. Deputies will review security video footage of the theft.