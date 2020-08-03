Andrea Gregg, Isley Lane, is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. court appearance Wednesday due to a criminal summons for alleged shoplifting at Walmart on Friday.
Candy, a shoe organizer and furniture protector, none purchased, allegedly were placed into a bag while a cashier was distracted voiding off an item. The total value of the taken items was just under $32, a Greeneville Police Department report says.
Melinda Greene, Arnold Road, was charged with domestic assault after an altercation with another female Friday. Greene allegedly threw a plate of food at the other person after an argument over use of a microwave oven. The victim had a visible bruise on her right arm, the GPD report says.
An apparent dispute between two men who reportedly had been drinking together throughout Friday evening ended in the arrest of one of them, Patrick Stephens, for public intoxication around 2 a.m. Saturday on Forest Street. Police were told by one of the two men that there had been a “small physical altercation” between the pair, but the police report said “neither party had any marks to support that,” and one of the men said the alercation had not been physical. Police advised the altercation allegation be handled through “private prosecution” in that police had not been present when the incident occurred, and had no physical evidence backing it up. Stephens was taken to the Greene County Detention Center due to the public intoxication charge.
Aaron Cook, Church Hill, was charged with public intoxication around noon Saturday after a Greeneville police officer investigated a report of a man refusing to leave the Walgreen’s store on the Asheville Highway. Cook made “erratic movements” and had numerous empty beer cans in his car. The GPD report says Cook admitted to using methamphetamine the prior evening. He performed poorly when field tested by the officer, and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where he was charged. Cook’s car was picked up from the Walgreen’s lot by Cook’s father, a Greeneville resident, through coordination with GPD.