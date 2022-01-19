A disturbance occurred on the night of Jan. 11 outside Chuckey-Doak High School following a basketball game, according to a report filed Wednesday by sheriff's deputies. After a game between Chuckey-Doak and Johnson County High School, a 10th-grader from Johnson County “began yelling obscenities and grabbing his crotch” and was escorted out of the gym, a report said. Deputies were surrounded by “numerous students and parents” and a call for backup was made. Students were escorted outside and deputies then broke up an argument involving parents. No charges were filed.
Darius C. Brown, 33, of 82 Lakeshore Park, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with criminal trespass at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Brown had been banned Monday from the property but returned, a report said. Brown was held on bond pending a scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A handgun was stolen Tuesday morning from a vehicle in the 200 block of Cypress Street. The owner told Greeneville police he started his vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and the gun was gone when he returned 30 minutes later. Video images may be available. The 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson handgun is valued at $550.