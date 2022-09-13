Matthew A. Blackwell, 25, of 208 Myrtle St., was charged about 6:10 p.m. Sunday evening by Officer Chase Bible of the Greeneville Police Department, with domestic assault. The officer arrived to the scene in the 200 block of Myrtle St., due to a domestic assault call. According to a report, the spouse of the suspect was placed in fear of bodily harm due to the suspect allegedly pushing them and breaking things in the house. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to Greene County Detention Center. Blackwell was not held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dakota K. Ragan, 23, of 338 E Vann Road, was charged about 5 p.m. Monday afternoon by Officer Katlyn Lamb of the Greeneville Police Department, with theft of a motor vehicle. Officer Lamb responded to a call from an individual who stated his cars were being broke into. According to a report, when the officer arrived to the 1100 block on Tusculum Blvd., the suspect was under the hood of one of the vehicles. The suspect claimed he worked for the victim but the victim denied knowing Ragan, Officer Lamb said in a report. A witness stated Ragan had been there with the cars since 11 a.m that morning. Ragan had items in his possession that Officer lamb said were consistent with burglary tools. Ragan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Hayley Shelton, 40, of 1455 Kelly Gap Road, was charged about 12:20 early Sunday Morning by Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Shelton with DUI and open container. Deputies responded to a call that indicated a 2010 green Jeep Wrangler was stuck in a ditch at Kennetown Road and Horton Hwy. According to a report, Shelton was found in the Jeep and had slurred speech. The odor of alcohol was detected from her person and the vehicle. The suspect indicated she had been drinking and preformed poorly on field sobriety test. Three open beer cans and another cup with apparent alcohol was in sight within the vehicle, Deputy Shelton said in a report. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.