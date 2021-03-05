A way for local businesses, clubs or other groups to make the upcoming visit of USS Greeneville crewmen and their families more special is being established by USS Greeneville, Inc., Dale Long, president of the group, announced this week.
USS Greeneville, Inc., wants to assemble localized gift packs for the submarine’s crew, featuring items connected to the Greeneville community. These can include any item a business or organization wishes to give, whether gift cards, cups, pens, novelty items, locally themed garments, toys for the children of crew members, tokens … anything gift-pack appropriate that can be provided in a quantity of 160 to ensure all crewmen are included.
Those wishing to contribute to the gift packs may call Long at 423-329-0400 to learn guidelines and how to proceed.