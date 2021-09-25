James Landon Newton (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Sep 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Landon Newton, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Christy Wright Foulks (Died: Sept. 17, 2021) THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Jimmy Lee Malone (Died: Sept. 19, 2021) BUNDY COLUMN: Smith, Walters Put Together 'Amazing' Racing Deal Steve Kenneth Metcalf (Died: Sept. 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.