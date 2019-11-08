Greene County Assessor of Property Chuck Jeffers was presented the 2019 Three Star Certification before the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers at the fall regional seminars Nov. 4. The certificate was presented on behalf of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers by the executive director, Will Denami.
“The Three Star Certification is a professional standard of operations recognized by the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers. The certification represents an operational analysis for compliance in the numerous standards monitored by the division of property assessments as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuing education. Chuck Jeffers has long been recognized as a leader in the mass appraisal community and it is fitting that he is the first Assessor of Property to be presented the Three Star Certification,” said Will Denami.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard in the assessor’s office and try to give the best possible service to the taxpayers of Greene County. I am fortunate to have a solid team of professionals and make it a priority to seek continuing education and to stay abreast of the ever-changing landscape of mass appraisal. It is an honor to be recognized with this certification and I appreciate the opportunity the citizens of Greene County give me to serve as Assessor of Property,” Jeffers said.
The Three Star Certification is an annual certification process where each office of the assessor of property is independently reviewed for technical compliance by the comptroller’s division of property assessments. Each office must successfully complete the monitoring process and complete the necessary continuing education requirements for the assessor of property. Once the standards are met, the assessor of property submits application to the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers for verification.
The Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers is a professional organization composed of the elected officials serving as assessors of property in Tennessee. The association’s purpose is to work on behalf of the people of Tennessee to ensure fairness and uniformity in statutes regarding the assessment of property as well as to promote excellence through best practices and professionalism amongst those charged with this task.