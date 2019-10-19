BAILEYTON — The moment Zeke McDonald grabbed a quick slant from Brayden Garber and took off, North Greene coach Andrew Murray threw his arms in the air.
Murray had seen that play work enough times that he just knew McDonald was bound for the end zone.
North Greene had a counterpunch to its early deficit, but Johnson County’s ground game eventually took its toll as the Longhorns prevailed 45-22 on Friday night.
But the Huskies (2-7, 0-4 Region 1-3A) didn’t flinch after falling behind to a team which had outscored them 111-8 in the previous two seasons.
Garber certainly didn’t, completing 16-of-33 passes for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns to McDonald.
“I wish I had him for another year. He’s gotten better every game and he’s one of the most resilient guys I’ve ever seen, especially at the quarterback position,” Murray said of Garber. “He went out the way a senior would want to go out I think.”
The first scoring strike came exactly one offensive snap after Johnson County (4-4, 3-1) had taken a 6-0 lead. McDonald cut across the middle and grabbed Garber’s slant before shredding the defense and cutting outside for an 85-yard touchdown and a 7-6 lead with 7:32 in the opening quarter after Melvin Marz hit the PAT.
Garber and McDonald connected one last time with 4:13 on the fourth-quarter clock, hooking up on a 5-yard out pattern before McDonald found Ethan Atnip for the 2-point conversion.
“Zeke has good field vision, so all he has to do is get the ball in space,” Murray said.
McDonald grabbed 4 passes for 95 yards with Atnip pulling down 6 receptions for 99.
Garber later found Atnip for 19 and Sky Arwood for 13 to set up a 1-yard plunge by Kyle Reynolds, cutting the deficit to 32-14 with 1:28 in the third quarter.
The ground game, however, proved to be North Greene’s downfall on both sides of the ball.
Johnson County ran the ball 51 times for 226 yards, while the Huskies finished with minus-47 yards on 16 attempts.
Stacy Greer, who went 4-of-12 through the air for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns, was also the Longhorns’ co-leader in rushing yards with 61 yards on 18 attempts. Curtis Lowe gained 61 on 13 carries with Dalton Brown running twice for 51 in the fourth quarter.
Greer scored on quarterback keepers from the 5- and 1-yard lines in the second quarter as Johnson County took a 20-7 halftime lead.
He then burned North Greene with his arm as he launched a 27-yard fade to a wide-open Will Henson for a 32-7 advantage. Greer connected with Lucas Phillips in stride down the visitor sideline for a 72-yard score and a 38-14 lead going to the fourth quarter, where Jisaiah Webster’s 1-yard dive capped Johnson County’s scoring and built a 45-14 lead.
Ethan Bower returned the first of his two interceptions 25 yards to break the scoreless tie, and Phillips returned a pick 40 yards to the end zone on the first play of the second half for a 26-7 lead.
Arwood grabbed an interception for North Greene’s defense, while Tyler Sanches was by far the Huskies’ leading tackler with 16 stops including 3 1/2 tackles for a loss.
“That’s huge for the future,” Murray said of the sophomore. “I can’t wait to see what he does with another year in the weight room.”
North Greene wraps up its 2019 campaign with a trip to Claiborne on Friday.