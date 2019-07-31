As the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Membership Drive continues with reminders in the mail, we want everyone to know how important this fundraiser is to the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats in our community.
YOU, our wonderful supporters, are the reason we are able to offer care to more than 1,000 homeless dogs and cats every year. But it doesn’t end there. Your generosity is directly responsible for providing funds for our outreach programs designed to benefit all of the animals of Greene County, including our Humane Education program presented in all city and county elementary schools, our Injured Animal Fund, Animal Cruelty Fund and more.
Our humane society has been helping animals in need for 42 years and YOU are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals.
If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget.
- A single Adult Membership is $10;
- a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) annual membership is $5; and
- a Family Membership is $25.
Should you wish to give more, you can become a Sponsor for $50, a Patron for $100 or a Benefactor for $1,000.
Your membership donation can be mailed to: GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville TN 37744, or dropped off at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Our business hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
Thank you to all of our wonderful Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society members and those who wish to become members.
As an aside — we want to let you know that we have reduced our cat and kitten adoption fee to $50 through August. This adoption fee covers all vetting.
This cat and kitten season has been one of the worst, and by adopting from us, you give one a home and enable us to save another life.
God bless each of you and your support for YOUR local humane society!