Visitors to the Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum will have an opportunity to stay late on Thursday, April 13 for a special reception.
The event, being hosted by the Heritage Alliance, will showcase the museum’s current exhibits: “Eight Myths About Appalachia,” “Fifty Years of the National Storytelling Festival,” and “Elihu Embree and Nancy: Principle vs. Practice.” The reception is slated from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum, located inside the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center.
“We invite the community to come out for some history, music, games, and a chance to tell us what you would like to see in your local museum,” officials say in a news release. “The Bluebirds, a local bluegrass music act, will provide entertainment for the event and light refreshments will be served.”
The Heritage Alliance maintains the museum, and hosts temporary exhibits every year.
“We are excited to showcase our recent displays about Appalachian myths and stereotypes, storytelling, and The Emancipator,” officials notes.
“We would love to hear from the public as we work to make improvements to the space,” they add in the release. The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum has been located inside the Visitor’s Center since the 1980s. It has undergone several renovations, but some aspects have not changed since the museum opened over 30 years ago.
“A county museum is where a community gets to tell its story. We hope that folks will come and visit the museum and share their ideas with us,” says Executive Director Anne Mason, in the release.
“This evening is also the perfect time to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Heritage Alliance, especially in the museum collections and archives,” Mason adds.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. The organization always welcomes individuals interested in working with physical collections (such as transcribing letters, accessioning materials, organizing items, etc.) and with digital collections (scanning, uploading, tagging documents and photos.)
Items currently on display in the museum include artifacts from the National Story League on loan from the Storytelling Resource Place, a beautiful collection of Cherokee China, and the clock that used to keep time in the 1847 Washington County Courthouse.
The Heritage Alliance extends special thanks to Humanities Tennessee, which generously funded “The Eight Myths About Appalachia” via a grant.
For more information, call 423-753-9580, or contact the the Heritage Alliance via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.