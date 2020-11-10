Sarah Elizabeth King and Stephen Ryan, both of Nashville, married in a 1 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 19, 2020 at City Road Chapel in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pastor John Cantrell, of Nashville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Neal and Lori Grabner, of Greeneville and Edwin and Phouvilay King, of Syracuse, New York.
The groom’s parents are Steve Powers, of Nashville, and Wanda Powers, of Lebanon, Tennessee; and the late Eloise Roddy, of Nashville.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Lori Grabner.
The bride wore a fitted and flaired dress with creme lace and a beige underlay, a T-hole back and a train extending three feet. She wore a gold hair comb with pearl accents and carried a bouquet of wine colored roses, orange roses and pink ranunculus with eucalyptus accents. It was tied together by white ribbon and wrapped with a lace and blue embroidery handkerchief belonging to the groom’s grandmother.
The bride’s mother wore a wine colored, below the knee suede dress.
The groom’s mother wore a black and white polka dot, below the knee dress.
The Sanctuary featured stained glass windows with wooden pews, and a vaulted ceiling with wooden exposed beams.
A reception was held in Centennial Park in Nashville. The two-tiered vanilla almond cake featured white buttercream frosting with spatula markings.
The couple honeymooned in Bel Aire Mansion in Clearwater, Florida.
The bride is a nurse practitioner.
The groom is a firefighter in Nashville.
The bride attended Greeneville High, East Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University.
The groom attended Good Pasture High School, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Lipscomb University.
They will reside in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.