Betsy Shaw begins her second year at the helm of the West Greene High Lady Buffs with lots of enthusiasm as she continues to rebuild the program at the school.
In her maiden year as a head coach last season, Coach Shaw’s girls finished with seven wins, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you compare with a couple of past years, it’s a big jump.
“We are still trying to learn how to win,” the coach said. “Last year we could put together one good quarter, maybe two, but then we would have a bad one. We need to learn how to keep the good quarters going. There’s no lack of effort by these girls. That’s something you don’t have to coach. Offensively and defensively, I think they are buying in more than they did my first year.”
While the Lady Buffs went to a couple of camps the summer before her first coaching season, Shaw said the squad played better this summer with more planning and organization.
“We won some games this summer,” she smiled. “Last summer we never won a game.”
Only two players are missing from last season’s roster, but that includes the team’s leading scorer and rebounder in Kattiee Shelton. Kierra Green, who played sparingly last year, also graduated.
But that means there are more faces on the roster this year with experience, even though there’s only one senior on the 2019-20 squad. That lone senior is Alison Davis.
“It’s too early to tell what the starting lineup will be,” Shaw noted. “I have 15 uniforms and I’ll use them all. That will include six freshmen, and I’m really proud of that group. It’s a great bunch.”
The tough Blue Ridge Conference is hard any year, but especially so when you have to play young people with little experience.
“Everybody in this league, every time you play, it’s tough,” she grinned. “There are no easy games.”
Lexi Anderson, a junior, started last year and will be one of the main returnees. Shaw says she expects a lot out of the junior and hopes she will help guide the freshmen post players
Two other juniors also started at times last year. Guards Rianna Siders, who has plenty of speed, and Christianna Ricker, who missed playing time with an injury late in the season, were on the floor a lot and expect them to be back out there this season.
The coach also expects big things from Tayli Rader, who saw the floor often last season as a freshman.
“She’s got to make an impact for us this year,” Shaw said. “We need her to be a consistent scorer. We’ve got to get the ball more to her. We’ve worked a lot stopping those fast shots and try to get the ball in to her.”
Megan Daniels, a sophomore, returns and was the team’s second leading scorer as a freshman.
The Lady Buffs don’t have great size, but Shaw thinks the team’s quickness is an asset, especially at the post positions.
Junior Brooke Atchison is another returnee who saw good minutes last year, and so did sophomore Tori Bailey. Sophomore Breanna Cloran was a post but saw very few minutes at the varsity level.
Coach Shaw likes the freshmen and thinks some of them will make an impact before the season is very old. Madi Brown started most of the summer and the coach describes her as an excellent shooter. Kinsley Ellenburg will also play.
Turnovers were a source of aggravation all last season.
“We wrote a list down at the start of the summer of things we wanted to improve on, and turnovers was number one,” she said. “You can’t win by making 25 or 30 turnovers a game. In the past a lot of that was because of the youth. That’s no excuse now. We’ve got to focus on limiting turnovers.”
The number two choice on the list was shot selection, the coach said.
“If we’re open we’re shooting, but we are stressing it’s OK to give up a good shot for a better shot,” she said. “We don’t care who scores as long as we get the points.”
Shaw is not sure who will be the team’s leading scorer this year. She feels Tayli Rader must get points, but she wants more contribution from other people.
“If we get Rader the ball she can score, but who else wants to step up?” she asked. “We’re still looking. We’ve got some girls who are capable of doing that.”
The Lady Buffs played man to man as their primary defense last year, but Shaw says the team has worked more on zone this summer.
“Offensively we’ve not changed much,” she said. “We focused a lot last year on fundamentals. This year we’ve worked on some new sets”
The girls finished sixth in the Blue Ridge last year, but Shaw feels that’s not good enough.
“I want us to go past the play-in game at the district tournament,” she said. “That’s a realistic goal. We want to win more than seven games this year, but more importantly we want to keep improving, keep working hard every day. If we do that the wins will come. I preach a lot about consistency. We played in spurts last year.”
Shaw picks Grainger as the team to beat for the league crown this year, with Greeneville and South Greene both having good clubs.
“There’s a big jump from middle school to high school,” Shaw said. “Some things they could do in middle school won’t work now. It’s a big adjustment. But these girls are very coachable. It’s going to take some in-game time for them to learn.”
WEST GREENE LADY BUFFALOES
No. Name Grade
3 Lexi Anderson Jr.
4 Tori Bailey So.
5 Megan Daniels So.
10 Brooke Atchison Jr.
12 Madi Brown Fr.
14 Tayli Rader So.
20 Christianna Ricker Jr.
21 Alison Davis Sr.
22 Taylor Lawson Fr.
23 Breanna Cloran So.
24 Kinsley Ellenburg Fr.
30 Rianna Siders Jr.
32 Hailey Ripley Fr.
40 Breanna Ellis Fr.
54 Mara Reagan Fr.
LADY BUFFS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 19 – at Sullivan North (HOF)
Nov. 23 – at Alcoa (HOF)
Nov. 23 – at Pigeon Forge (HOF)
Nov. 25-30 – at Hardees Classic, Crockett
Dec. 3 – VOLUNTEER
Dec. 5 – at Washburn
Dec. 6 – at North Greene
Dec. 9 – at Cherokee
Dec. 10 – at Chuckey-Doak
Dec. 13 – CLAIBORNE
Dec. 17 – at Volunteer
Dec. 26-31 – at Ladies Classic
Jan. 7 – at South Greene
Jan. 9 – PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Jan. 10 – GRAINGER
Jan. 14 – at Greeneville
Jan. 17 – at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 21 – WASHBURN
Jan. 24 – at Providence Academy
Jan. 25 – NORTH GREENE
Jan. 27 – CHEROKEE
Jan. 28 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Jan. 31 – at Claiborne
Feb. 4 – SOUTH GREENE
Feb. 7 – at Grainger
Feb. 11 – GREENEVILLE
Feb. 14 – Cumberland Gap