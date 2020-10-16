Shhhhh. Don’t wake the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils. This dream’s just getting good.
On their home floor on Thursday night, the Lady Greene Devils punched their ticket to the Class 2A volleyball state championship with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 sectional win over Knox Carter.
It’s just the third time in school history that Greeneville has advanced to the state tournament. The Lady Devils also reached state in 1989 and 1991.
“It’s almost surreal,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “In tonight’s win, the girls just came out and took care of business. It’s like they knew what was on the line. It’s what they’ve been working for and they just went out and did it.
“Afterwards, it was just so much emotion of all their hard work paying off. It’s been an amazing season.”
The Lady Devils improve to 26-5 and seem to be playing their best volleyball. On Tuesday, they defeated Sullivan Central 3-0 to win their first region championship.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Franklin said. “The girls are getting better and better every time they step on the floor. They’re building confidence. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The state tournament gets under way on Tuesday at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. Anderson County, East Hamilton, Signal Mountain, Nolensville, Murfreesboro Central, Crockett County and Covington are the other teams in the double-elimination tourney.
“We’ve been working toward getting to the state tournament for years and we’ve come close a few times,” Franklin said. “We knew we had to win the region to give us a better chance. We knew if we could win the region that we’d play the No. 2 seed out of Knoxville and that would be our best shot.
“This team is special. They have the ability, they play well together and they’re competitive. They want to win. They’ve set their goals and they’ve worked toward them. We knew they could do it and they’ve done it.”
The next step for Greeneville is to work out the logistics for the trip to Murfreesboro.
“After the match tonight, we were all just kind of standing around for a while trying to figure out which way we were going,” Franklin said with a chuckle. “Hopefully, (Friday) we’ll have more information and we can call and get a hotel, a bus and stuff. This is something new for us. A lot will depend on what time we play Tuesday. But we are thrilled to be going.
“I completely believe this team is going to have a shot against anybody we play. We’re going to go down there and give it our all. Anything can happen. We’re going to go for it, and we’re going to enjoy the ride.”
Lauren Bailey was named match MVP on Thursday, putting down seven kills and making two blocks.
“Lauren was outstanding. She was so aggressive on the front row,” Franklin said. “She was just putting it down.
“We knew going into the match that we needed to run the middle because Carter doesn’t defend that well. We have a much faster offense than they do, and we just kept running the middle and Lauren was pounding it.”
Chloe Marsh also had seven kills, Takiya Curry had five, Nikkayla Stewart had five, Jocelyn Gillespie had four and Ansley Inscore had four.
Stewart had five blocks and Curry added four.
Emma Renner made 15 digs, Jules Aiken had 13, Inscore had 10, Marsh had nine, Stewart had eight and Eden Aiken had three.
Jules Aiken had 17 assists and Eden Aiken had 15, and each served an ace. Inscore and Renner also had aces.