The North Greene girls played in the state sectionals a year ago, and with four starters back the Lady Huskies are hoping for bigger things this season.
“We have four starters back who played a ton last year,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We have asked each of them to improve in certain areas and give us a little bit more this year. It certainly helps to have this much carryover, especially from our juniors Breezy Savage and Haleigh Bernard. To know that we have good solid group to start with makes things a lot easier.”
The most veteran of those returners is point guard Breezy Savage who as a junior is in her third year running the Lady Huskies’ offense. She will often be the fastest player on the floor and can be a pest on the defensive end. What Buchanan likes most about her is that she has stepped up to lead the team in the offseason
“When your returning point guard is also your hardest worker, and your best encourager and brings the most energy, it makes it really easy to coach the rest of them,” Buchanan said. “She knows where everybody is supposed to be, then the energy she brings is very valuable for our team.”
The next most veteran returner is junior post Haleigh Bernard. Bernard possesses a rare combination of inside-outside skills that will make her a matchup problem for opponents this season. Bernard has a nice stroke from behind the arc, but also has the post moves to score on the block despite lacking true post height.
“She can stretch the floor for us,” Buchanan said. “Late in the game when we need ball handlers, we can leave her in and not mix up the lineup. Even though she is a little bit smaller for a post, she is very strong and she scores well around the rim. She is a very versatile player for us.”
Sophomore guards Emily Britton and Sheby Davenport are the other two returning starters. Both know how to score the ball and both can give help to Savage with the ball handling duties. Both were thrust into the starting lineup last year as freshmen and Buchanan came away impressed with how well they handled the pressure in some of last season’s toughest situations.
“Since they have come in as freshmen, it doesn’t seem like they get nervous at all,” Buchanan said. “In the sub state game on the road, where you might expect the stage to be a little too big for a freshman, Emily had one of her best games. She made several big shots for us. That is the way those two are, whether we played in a barn or under the biggest lights you could find, nothing fazes those two. They have played a lot of basketball and they love playing basketball. They have played together since they were little and they play well together.”
Because of the quality of the guards Buchanan has in his starting lineup, he hopes that his squad can play aggressive defense to force turnovers and turn them into offense on the other end of the court.
The fifth starting spot will go to sophomore Brooklyn Anderson. She grew up in Greene County, went to Dobyns-Bennett last season, and is now back at North Greene. At 5’11” she is the Lady Huskies’ tallest player and will bring a physical presence to the paint. Buchanan thinks she can be a difference maker on the defensive end for his squad.
While North Greene brings back most of its starting rotation, it loses almost all of its bench production from a year ago with the graduation of five seniors. That opens up a lot of minutes for some new faces, but it has also been a challenge to practice at the same level in the preseason.
The first two players Buchanan will look to off of the bench are sharp shooters Hailee English and Emma Southerland. Buchanan is confident both can spark his offense off the bench, and will make defenses pay if they don’t respect their range.
Corie Harkleroad is the only senior on the roster and Buchanan has really seen her grow over the offseason while embracing her role as the team’s leader.
“You couldn’t ask for a better leader,” Buchanan said. “She has great character and is very consistent. She gave us good minutes off of the bench this summer. She takes care of the ball and shoots well from the perimeter.”
Freshman Sonya Wagner is another player that the Lady Huskies hope will make an impact this year. Buchanan describes her as a pure scorer who can find the bottom of the net in a variety of ways.
Freshmen Grace Buchanan and Mikaela Johnson will add some depth at the guard spots while freshman Campbell Gaby and junior Natasha Harmon will add depth in the post.
Last season, the Lady Huskies went 28-8 while winning the District 1-A tournament. They finished the season on a pair of nail-bitting losses, first 54-51 to Cosby in the Region 1-A championship game and then 54-52 to Midway in the state sectionals.
NORTH GREENE LADY HUSKIES
No. Name Grade
3 Mikaela Johnson Fr.
4 Hailee English So.
10 Emily Britton So.
11 Campbell Gaby Fr.
14 Grace Buchanan Fr.
15 Sonya Wagner Fr.
20 Breanna Savage Jr.
21 Shelby Davenport So.
22 Emma Southerland Jr.
25 Corie Harkleroad Sr.
33 Natausha Harmon Jr.
34 Haleigh Bernard Jr.
50 Brooklyn Anderson So.
LADY HUSKIES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 21 CEDAR VIEW CHRISTIAN
Nov. 21 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Nov. 23 CHEROKEE
Nov. 23 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN
Dec. 3 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 6 WEST GREENE
Dec. 7 at South Greene
Dec. 10 at Hancock County
Dec. 13 UNIVERSITY HIGH
Dec. 16 at Providence Academy
Dec. 17 NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
Dec. 19-21 at Tournament of the Smokies
Dec. 26-31 at Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic
Jan. 7 SULLIVAN NORTH
Jan. 10 at Hampton
Jan. 14 at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 17 UNAKA
Jan. 21 at Cloudland
Jan. 23 at University School
Jan. 25 at West Greene
Jan. 28 CLOUDLAND
Jan. 31 at Sullivan North
Feb. 4 HAMPTON
Feb. 7 at Unaka
Feb. 11 at Northview Academy
Feb. 13 HANCOCK COUNTY
Feb. 15 SOUTH GREENE