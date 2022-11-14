The tradition rich South Greene girls hope to pull some surprises along the way this season, but veteran Coach Stephen Gregg knows a lack of depth and some inexperience will be major obstacles to overcome if they want to better last year’s 18-15 worksheet.
“We really had to work hard to get that record last year,” Gregg smiled. “We had a lot of issues to overcome last year. Injuries really hurt us. It was a tough season, but we fought through it and made the regional semifinals.”
Despite the loss of five seniors off last year’s squad, including stalwarts Addison Williams and Amelia Mullins who had been with the program throughout their high school careers, the Rebels played their normal tough summer camp schedule and Gregg came away with some positive signs.
“We played some really good teams, and we had four losses, but only one of them was really bad,” Gregg said. “It was basically like starting over, but we’re getting better every day I think.”
This year’s team has only two seniors, two juniors and three sophomores who have high school experience. The remaining three team members are freshmen, so it should be considered a rebuilding season at South Greene.
“We can fill it up when we get hot, but we’re streaky shooters,” Gregg said. “We’re not real big, so we are going to have to switch a lot of stuff on defense, experiment with some new defenses. We’re trying some new things and the girls are learning. We’re going to have to get better at our man defense, because all our defense goes back to the man-to-man principles. We want to do things that make our opponents uncomfortable.”
The major problem facing the Rebels at present is lack of depth, the coach said. “Right now we are five deep, and of utmost importance is finding some depth,” he noted. “But learning the high school game is hard. We can see potential in our freshmen but it’s all a process.”
Leading the group of returnees are five Rebels who played last year: seniors Haley Susong and Jordyn Roderick, junior Emma Cutshall and Hailey Brooks, and sophomore Madison Hensley.
Roderick played only half of last year, but she returned this summer to post good numbers at camp. The coach knows she has the ability to be a force on the floor.
“Jordyn knows she has to be our equalizer inside,” he said. “She can run the floor with anybody, and she can deter shots with her long arms. And she can grab a rebound and run the floor with it.”
Susong earned the team’s MVP award at the end of last season.
“Haley stepped up and settled right in to the lineup last year,” he said. “She knew her role. She knows all our offense. She can be a leader and show those freshmen how difficult it is to learn the high school system.”
The most pleasant surprise might be the play of junior Emma Cutshall.
She decided to bypass the volleyball season, where the Rebels under Coach Gregg’s guidance continue to battle for state titles each year it seems, to focus strictly on basketball.
“If there’s a team captain, she’s it,” Gregg said. “You don’t have to be a senior to be a leader, and she has that ability. She has taken her game to another level. After we lost to Alcoa in the regional last year, she was in the gym the next day, and she’s now in the gym every day working. She’s aggressive on defense, one of our best defenders, and she can shoot from inside or outside. She’s solid.”
Hailey Brooks is the team’s other junior, and after transferring in last year from Lakeway Christian, she has a year of Rebel basketball under her belt.
“Hailey hurt herself last year with early foul trouble and that tied our hands at times,” Gregg noted. “She’s got to play smart and stay away from those fouls. She’s a scorer. We need her out there. Last year was her first with us, so I expect her to be much better in our system this season.”
Madison Hensley earned her way into a starting spot last year as a freshman, and now she’s much more familiar with the Rebel system.
“Madison is smart and can run any of our sets,” Gregg said. “She’s become a floor general out there.”
Ryleigh Gregg, the coach’s daughter, is only a sophomore but played a lot this summer as the No. 6 girl in camp. That time in summer camps has helped her game.
Kaydence Marshall, a sophomore, played some as a freshman.
The three freshmen on the roster – Kortni Bailey, Arianna Hoese and Samantha Birdwell – have some ability, the coach said, and must continue to learn.
“We are always the hunted, it seems, and get everybody’s best effort,” Gregg grinned, “and I don’t expect that to change. We play in a very tough region with Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman in there. Our goal is the same as it always is, try to win our district, get to the region and then sub-state.”
District 1 will be competitive, he said. Happy Valley came on strong last year, West Greene could be much better, and the other league schools will battle.
“There is no easy road anywhere,” he said.
Coach Gregg continues to recover from a foot injury he sustained in a fall at his home a few months back. Still needing crutches o maneuver, Gregg said he has depended a lot on Assistant Coach Marc Wright in preparing the team in the preseasonl
SOUTH GREENE LADY REBELS
No. Player Class
1 Madison Hensley So.
2 Jordyn Roderick Sr.
3 Kaydance Marshall So.
5 Emma Cutshall Jr.
11 Haley Susong Sr.
12 Samantha Birdwell Fr.
14 Ryleigh Gregg So.
20 Arianna Hoese Fr.
21 Kortnei Bailey Fr.
23 Hailey Brooks Jr.
LADY REBELS
2022-23 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 19 – at Sullivan East
Nov. 22-26 – at Food City Classic (Sullivan East)
Nov.. 29 – at David Crockett
Dec. 1 – UNIVERSITY HIGH
Dec. 2 – at North Greene
Dec. 6 – GRAINGER
Dec. 9 – WEST GREENE
Dec. 12 – at Hampton
Dec. 13 – DAVID CROCKETT
Dec. 15 – at Unaka
Dec. 27-31 – at Ladies Classic
Jan. 3 – HAMPTON
Jan. 10 – at Happy Valley
Jan. 13 – JOHNSON COUNTY
Jan. 17 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 20 – at Grainger
Jan. 21 – at University High
Jan. 24 – at West Greene
Jan. 27 – HAPPY VALLEY
Jan. 31 – at Johnson County
Feb. 3 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 4 – NORTH GREENE
Feb. 7 – UNAKA