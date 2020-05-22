KINGSPORT, Tenn. – LampLight Theatre opens its doors once again with a story about a promise of biblical proportions in "Abraham: Father of Many Nations."
“And your descendants will be as numerous as the stars…” An incredible promise. A monumental sacrifice. Follow Abraham on his journey to fulfill God’s will: that Abraham, at 90-years-old and childless, would bear a son and have uncountable descendants. His faith in God built kingdoms and divided nations. This show spans the battles, devastation and miracles that made Abraham’s life and how he came to be the Father of Many Nations.
"Because we are a ministry, we have been granted permission by government officials to open as a way to bring hope to the community during this difficult time," a release says. "We will be enforcing social distancing policies, and we encourage you to wear a mask."
"Abraham: Father of Many Nations will be presented beginning on Friday, May 29, through Sunday, June 7. Shows are on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. This show will be completely free to the public.
To help us maintain social distancing guidelines, reservations are required. There is no guarantee that we will be able to accommodate walk-ups. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.