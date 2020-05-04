MEMPHIS. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee issued guidelines Friday for Tennessee places of worship to operate, as the state moves forward with reopening locations where people can gather during the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Lee said places of worship in Tennessee should hold services under certain limitations, such as asking congregants to remain 6 feet apart and wear face coverings. Gathering rooms should only be used at 50% capacity and people who are over 65 or have underlying illnesses should not attend services.
Lee had earlier recommended that people avoid church gatherings, but he never mandated it. His new guidelines recommend for a "phased-in" process to increase access to places of worship.
"These suggestions are included as a courtesy for your convenience," said a news release discussing the guidelines. "These suggestions are not, and should not be construed as, mandates or requirements."
In the release, Lee cited the constitutional right to worship and freely exercise religion. He also said the suggestions will not be appropriate for all religions. Lee also discussed the church guidelines during an online news conference Friday.
Restaurants in most Tennessee counties resumed dine-in service Monday and retail stores were permitted in-store customers Wednesday. Gyms reopened Friday.
Lee said salons and barbershops will be able to open Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties. The state will provide guidance on masks and other precautions for those businesses.
The state reported 11,891 total COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths on Friday. That's a daily increase of more than 1,150 cases, many of which come from prison inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility, officials said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.