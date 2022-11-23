Are you stressing about cooking the Thanksgiving turkey? Butterball offers a variety of recipes on its website at butterball.com as well as a toll-free helpline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL. You can also text 844-877-3456 to chat with turkey experts at Butterball. Here is a recipe for Brined Brown-Sugar Turkey offered on the Butterball website recipe link. {h3}BRINED BROWN-SUGAR TURKEY{/h3} Total time 180 minutes Calories per serving 260 {h4}3 cups packed brown sugar{/h4} {h4}1 1/2 cup Dijon-style mustard{/h4} {h4}1/4 cup salt{/h4} {h4}2 tablespoons ground red pepper{/h4} {h4}2 quarts ice-cold water{/h4} {h4}1 ounce fresh thyme{/h4} {h4}1 head of garlic{/h4} {h4}1 (10-to 12-pound) Butterball fresh or frozen whole turkey, thawed if frozen{/h4} {h4}Nonstick cooking spray{/h4}1. Combine brown sugar, mustard, salt and ground red pepper in large nonmetallic container. Gradually whisk in ice water, thyme and garlic; stir until sugar is dissolved. 2. Remove neck and giblets from body and neck cavities of turkey. Refrigerate for another use or discard. Place turkey, breast side down, in brine mixture. Cover; refrigerate overnight. 3. Preheat over to 325 degrees F. Remove turkey from brine; pat dry with paper towels. Turn wings back to hold neck skin against back of turkey. 4. Return legs to the tucked position, if untucked. Place turkey, breast side up, on on flat rack in shallow roasting pan; coat with cooking spray. 5. Roast turkey 2 hours. Then, cover breast and top of drumsticks loosely with foil to prevent overcooking. Continue roasting turkey 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours{&bullet}or until meat thermometer reaches 180 degrees F when inserted into deepest part of thigh not touching bone. {&bullet}Follow cooking times according to package directions; times vary with size of turkey.
