I want students in Tennessee to know that the relationship they have with a teacher can last a lifetime. That’s why, as an educator, I try to nurture positive relationships with my students each year. And as a teacher for an online public school, I’m in a unique position to foster student success in a 21st century classroom.
In my sixth-grade science class at Tennessee Virtual Academy I want students to know they can rely on their teachers when they’re struggling. I never want my students to feel afraid to ask questions or speak up when they need assistance, in class or out. This might be intimidating for some, so it’s critical that teachers create classrooms where students feel comfortable to raise their voice.
I hope that we all find ways to build trust with our students to engage them in their learning. By using teachers as their support system, students can succeed and grow in any classroom.
Heather Dorey
Mount Carmel