Many nonprofits, educational institutions and businesses stepped up to support women suffering from breast cancer last Wednesday. So too did a number of small businesses, including Georgia Redmond and the great staff of Sculptz Salon and Spa. Redmon, her mother Betsy and the others joined many volunteers last Wednesday to show their support in the form of free pedicures and facials. Like many others, the crew of Sculptz used their own special skills to lift the burdens of many cancer survivors and fighters if only for a few hours.
Our community is truly blessed to have businesses both large and small that show their support for those who continue to fight this disease.
Shawn Gillette
Snapps Ferry Road
Afton