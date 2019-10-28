As the impeachment inquiry continues, the president’s actions seem to meet the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors” more and more. When the evidence being discovered is damning, corroborated by multiple administration sources, and shows patterns of conspiracy and coverup, his defenders are relegated to attacking the process.
In his recent Op Ed, Congressman Roe is doing just that – calling the process a sham “investigation” – implying both a sham and not a proper investigation. He further challenges that the investigation does not meet his requirements of a “serious process,” again implying it is not legitimate and that it being done privately undermines the intent of impeachment investigations. The facts say something different. A federal judge in Washington, D.C. declared that the House’s impeachment investigation is legal and legitimate even without a formal vote by lawmakers. Regarding privacy, Fox News senior judicial analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge Andrew Napolitano recently said that Republican complaints about the “secrecy” of closed-door impeachment hearings don’t hold water because the process is “consistent with the rules” that a “Republican majority” signed into law. The process is being conducted in private by three House committees. All three committees have Republican members who are asking questions of the witnesses. Bipartisan and private, not secret.
He went on to say, “As frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors … they are consistent with the rules.” The rules were last revised in 2015 by the Republican led House.
“The rules say that this initial level of inquiry, can be done in secret,” Napolitano said. He pointed out that he personally wishes he could view the testimony and that it was public, but he added that the impeachment investigation was thus far consistent with the ones conducted against presidents Nixon and Clinton.
“Eventually, there will be a public presentation of this, at which lawyers for the president can cross-examine these people and challenge them,” Napolitano explained (addressing the congressman’s belief that “sunshine is the best disinfectant”). “This is like presenting a case to a grand jury, which is never done in public.” It is done privately, not secretly. The Benghazi depositions were held by the House (Republican majority) in private.
Congressman Roe also states the impeachment process is being rushed compared to the proceedings against presidents Nixon and Clinton. Articles of impeachment have not been filed so the “investigation”’ has not been rushed; it is still ongoing (into its second month) and may well go on into December. It could perhaps conclude sooner if the Administration does not continue to ignore legally issued congressional subpoenas for information and testimony.
I could go on.
As I see it, the investigation should continue. If the full House votes for impeachment, a trial should be held by the Senate. Each member of Congress needs to fulfill their sworn oath to support and defend the Constitution and represent their constituents, not their party or the president.
Art Gillen
Greeneville