Dear Sir:
On March 29, I attended the VFW Post 1990 honor and memorial service for Vietnam War veterans. I have never seen more dedication and respect shown to those who gave so much to maintain the freedoms we are privileged to have today. The program was well organized and all presentations were delivered with pride and respect. Much was put into obtaining detailed information and was delivered to those present with much pride and respect.
As a fellow American and Vietnam era veteran, I want to say thank you to all those who put this together and I thank God we live in a country with dedicated men and women who serve with pride and dignity to ensure we remain free.
James Sauceman
Mosheim