Dear Sir:
Several days after tornadoes caused death, disaster, destruction, and homelessness in Kentucky and other states, I hear on the news today that people are suffering sleeping on the ground in the cold and huddling under piles of splinters for heat. I am not hearing about the 150,000-plus unused FEMA trailers, campers and mobile homes the federal government bought for $2.5 billion in 2005 due to Hurricane Katrina that they should be offering to them. I am hearing about people not being able to afford to go stay in a hotel, but am not hearing why the government is not putting them up in hotels and motels, or at unused buildings and facilities or maybe some tents on the ground at Fort Campbell.
Our people just down the road are suffering on the ground in the cold while the federal government is housing illegal aliens, criminals and refugees in hotels, motels, military bases, barracks and other facilities, with meals, medical care and more. Why are we not hearing about help for the people who deserve and are entitled to it the most? People who broke our laws and snuck into our country are being treated like kings and queens while our own citizens suffer. This close to home it should hopefully serve to wake up a lot of folks as to what has been going on for far too long.
Marc Bush
Greeneville