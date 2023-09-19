American Legion Honors WWII Veteran James Hughes

The American Legion Post 64, of Greeneville, recently recognized World War II veteran James Hughes, left, with a special honor for his WWII service with the U.S. Army Air Corps and his 78-year membership in the American Legion. Hughes was presented with a certificate by the post’s 2nd Vice Commander David Schmeizer, right.

 Photo via Grady Barefield
  

