Members of the Greene County Shrine Club are gearing up to take part in the annual paper sale to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The fundraising campaign will kick off Monday, May 15 and continue through Sunday, May 21 in Greeneville and Greene County.
During this time, local Shriners will be accepting donations for the hospitals, which provide high-quality medical care to children and youth, who are affected by health issues, such as orthopedic conditions. burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate. All of the care provided to the young patients at any of the 22 Shriners Hospitals in North America is done so regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
In addition to being at the entrances to all three local Food City locations during the week of May 15, the local Shrine Club members are also planning to have roadblocks in the county on Sunday, May 21 to accept donations from the community.
During the paper sale, those who make a donation of any amount to the Shriners Hospitals will receive a free publication that details the personal stories of area children who have received care from a Shriners Hospital.
“The Shriners rely on the community’s support in their mission to help children,” said Danny R. Crum, president of the Greene County Shrine Club and Past Potentate.
CHALLENGE TO LOCAL BUSINESSES
In support of this year’s Shrine Paper Sale and the children it helps, McIntosh & Lee Insurance Agency, located at 3509 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville, is donating $500 to Shriners Hospitals — and the agency’s officials are challenging other local businesses to do the same. Donations can be made to any local Shriner during the paper sale week or at McIntosh & Lee Insurance through May 19.
“Shriners are made up of members from all walks of life with one mission mission: to help children,” Crum continued. “These volunteers get up early to help transport the patients to-and-from the hospitals [where they receive their care],” he added.
Shriners Hospital patients who live in Greene County and the surrounding area most often receive their orthopedic care at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Others may receive their care at the Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, which, in addition to orthopedic care, also treats rheumatic disease, and spine and spine cord disorders. Area children who require care for serious burns are provided care at the Shriner’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio hospital also specializes in craniofacial treatment, wound care and skin disorders.
Greene County Shrine Club member Charles Harmon serves as the local transportation coordinator. It is his job to contact the local volunteers when a need arises for transportation to the hospitals, Crum said.
“The Shriners make sure to educate and inform the community about various ways to give and how to identify different symptoms and to tell the stories of hope and faith,” Crum added.
If you would like more information on Shriners Hospitals, contact Crum at 423-278-2753.