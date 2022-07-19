The 73rd Virginia Highlands Festival is back with a wide array of events that celebrate the arts, as well as the culture and history of Abingdon, Southwest Virginia, and the region.
This year’s dates are Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 31.
"This year’s festival continues building upon connecting the community with creativity and craftsmanship of all sorts," officials say in a news release.
"The Juried Arts & Crafts show has always been a downtown Abingdon attraction and will continue in its traditional spot on the Barter Square on Main Street," the release says. The show will feature handcrafted pottery, jewelry, and clothing, paintings, unique home and garden decorations, specialty foods and soaps. It was recently named “Best Art Show in Region” by Virginia Living Magazine. The crafts show is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
"For many attendees the Juried Antiques Market & Vintage Show is the highlight of the Festival, and the move to the Grand Hall at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center has become a welcome escape from the mid-summer weather. Antiques lovers can browse through booths filled with formal and primitive furniture, silver, jewelry, porcelain, china, rugs, vintage clothing, linens, paintings, and many other collectibles," the release says. The antique market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $5. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the whole Abingdon Antiques Trail.
The Juried Fine Arts Competition supports regional artists with their annual show, competition, and sales. This year the event returns to the Abingdon Arts Depot and thanks to a generous sponsor, the winning artist will receive $2,000, officials have announced.
Culinary Arts feature the Nicewonder Farm and Vineyard’s chef Travis Milton in two events with celebrity chefs from around the country. On Wednesday, July 20, Milton will chat on the Barter Gilliam Stage with his friends, Ronni Lundy and Chef Ian Boden. The next evening at Hickory he will team up with Lundy, Boden and Chef Edward Lee for a special “Appalachian Supper.”
This year’s Live Music Concerts under a tent at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center feature several bands paying tribute to varied musical groups: Journey, Fleetwood Mac, the Band of Oz, plus Thomas Taylor paying tribute to the music of Conway Twitty. Tickets prices vary. Information can be found on the festival website.
Performing Arts events sponsored by the Virginia Highlands Festival this year include a performance of Eugene Wolf’s autobiographical one-man show with music, “Book of Mamaw” and a one-woman performance of Lee Smith’s “Fair and Tender Ladies,” renamed “Ivy Rowe” after its main character. Only Human Theater Collective will also present a musical performance devised by Ray Bradbury’s science fiction short story, “All in a Summer’s Day” has also been added.
Writers & Readers Day will be highlighted by workshops with Cherokee novelist Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle. It will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Friday, July 29 beginning at 9am. Clapsaddle will be joined by Robert Gipe, Jesse Graves, David Alford, and Steven James. The cost for Writers & Readers Day is $40.
Since Abingdon has been the cultural, political and sometimes the economic center of the entire region for much of its 200-plus years, local history events are always central to the Highlands Festival, officials say.
This year, the festival will include an “Abingdon Historic Homes Tour,” downtown walking tours, ghost tours, a Sinking Spring Cemetery Living History event, “Life in the Backcountry” living history events at the Abingdon Muster Grounds, and several lectures on topics related to regional history and culture.
Outdoor Adventures highlight the natural beauty and recreational opportunities of the region. There will be guided nature hikes, bike rides, and vineyard tours. The focus this year is on Hungry Mother State Park near Marion, Virginia: hiking, a bird walk, a “critter crawl,” and other activities. Some activities require advance registration on the Festival website.
This year a wide variety of daily Youth Activities will return to the Barter Green and a special Community Day on Saturday, July 23 will feature various organizations presenting demonstrations, plus a wildlife rehabilitator, a “bug show,” and Living History interpreters from the Revolutionary era.
Finally, Community Related Events complement the events organized by the Festival itself. The Friends of the Library will have their annual book sale. William King Museum of Art has a special “Long Rifle in Virginia” exhibit. The Historical Society presents two performances of the living history event, “A Conversation with Jefferson & Hamilton.”
For a complete listing of Virginia Highlands Festival activities, including registration requirements, advance ticket purchases to most paid events, parking and shuttle info, and more, visit www.vahighlandsfestival.com.