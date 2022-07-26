The final show of Main Street Greeneville’s 2022 Lyrics On the Lawn Summer Concert Series will be held this Thursday evening.
Opening the free concert will be Corey Snowden at 7 p.m., followed by the headlining act Asylum Suite at 8 p.m.
The show will be held on the lawn of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St., in downtown Greeneville. The event will take place rain or shine; however, “severe weather may force a cancellation, so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates,” event organizers say in a news release.
COREY SNOWDEN
“Being from the birthplace of country music, Corey Snowden was first introduced to the power of music through his Pentecostal upbringing,” the new release says. “The musical foundation found there was built upon with the influences of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and The Beatles that would play through the house on any given evening.
“Eventually picking up the guitar, Corey found hero’s in musical giants like Tommy Emmanuel, Doyle Dykes, B.B. King, Brent Mason, Carlos Santana and Derek Trucks. Though not initially singing and writing, it was here that Corey learned how the guitar can speak on its own,” the release continues. “Eventually, Corey would find songwriting inspiration in the lyrics of Malcolm Holcombe, Travis Meadows, Derek Webb among others and would begin writing his own songs.
“Fast forward to present-day and Corey has just released his first EP, entitled “Tennessee Line”, which was recorded in his hometown of Bristol,” the release details.
Hs music features “soulful lyrics woven together with impeccable musicianship that reflect diverse musical influences ... songs of heart and home and songs of love gained and love lost,” the release adds.
ASYLUM SUITE
Asylum Suite was formed in 1994 by vocalist Buddy Capps, guitarist Terry McCoy, drummer Tandy Nash and bassist Mark Spivey, the release continues.
The group began to tour the East Coast, “writing their own material as well as playing everyone’s favorite cover songs,” the release states. During a show in Nashville, the band caught the attention of Fred Coury, who served as the drummer for 80s rock superstars Cinderella. Coury produced Asylum Suite’s debut album in 1997, which was released on Dreamland Records, the release says.
“For the next several years Asylum Suite became the opening act for such bands as Cheap Trick, Bad Company, Blue Oyster Cult, Quiet Riot, Great White, Foghat, Slaughter and Jackyl just to name a few. Their second album was released on Southern Tracks Records with producer Rodney Mills, who is known for his work with Lynard Skynard, 38 Special and Pearl Jam,” the release says.
In 2000, Asylum Suite hit the Billboard Charts with their single “Holdin’ On,” which charted for eight consecutive weeks. In 2002, the band took a lbreak to spend time with family before reuniting in 2012. They are currently writing for their third record to be recorded in Los Angeles in 2023.
On site event food vendors for the upcoming Lyrics on the Lawn concert will include: Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Top Dog Hot Dog and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for more comfortable seating as well as a picnic supper, if they wish, organizers say.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for additional information about the concert series or other Main Street Greeneville activities.