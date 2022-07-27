Faye Colyer marked her 101st birthday on May 15, but she celebrated with a special lunch last Thursday at a local restaurant.
The staff of Aunt Bea's helped to organize a special gathering for Colyer and a few of her close family and friends to honor her 101 trips around the sun.
The occasion was made complete with a special Happy Birthday poster and decorations just for Colyer, who appeared quite stunned when she walked into the restaurant with her niece.
"I'm so excited that I can barely eat!" she said with a smile.
According to a previous Greeneville Sun article, Mrs. Colyer was born in Cocke County on May 15, 1921, to the late Rev. C.D. and Betty Smith Clowers. She and her seven siblings were raised in a time when they all worked in the fields. Her father was a Methodist minister who served several different churches. Often, the whole family went with him to the different churches.
She became a Christian at an early age and joined Love’s Memorial Methodist Church, which is in the community of Caney Branch, where the family lived, the article continued. She currently attends Pine Grove United Methodist Church
Mrs. Colyer and her husband, the late Roy Colyer, were the co-owners of the Colyer and Inscore Store on the Warrensburg Road for 32 years. The couple enjoyed 42 years of marriage, prior to his death in 1989. They were the parents of one son, the Ronnie Colyer, who passed away in 2020.