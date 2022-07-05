The Railway Express Band, which features Neal McMurray on lead vocals, will be among the musical performers at a benefit concert July 15 at Baileyton Park to raise funds for a planned Veterans Memorial.
Photo Special to the Sun
The Aaron Walker Band is among the scheduled performers for the July 15 benefit concert at Baileyton Park.
Live music, food and much more will all be part of a special fundraising event to help with the construction of a planned Veterans Memorial project at Baileyton Park.
The benefit concert will be held Friday, July 15, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., at the Baileyton Park, located 6723 Horton Highway, in Baileyton.
Featured performers will include the Cripple Creek Gang, Travis O’Quinn, the Aaron Walker Band and Railway Express.
The fundraiser is being hosted by the Greene’s Got Your 6- Veteran Outreach and the Cat’s Meow Crafts as a way to help build and maintain a planned Veterans Memorial to honor local veterans, event organizers say.
The Spud Wagon food truck will be on hand for concessions. There is also a bake sale and silent auction planned as well as door prizes and more, organizers say.
Admission will be $10 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and under. Veterans will be admitted free with a military ID.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
For more information, call Jess Haney at 423-444-1146 or Jeff Weems at 523-552-5792.
Additional details are also available online at Greene’s Got Your 6- Veteran Outreach on Facebook.
Donations for the planned Veterans Memorial can be made at APEX Bank locations under the Baileyton Park Veterans Memorial Project.